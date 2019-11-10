Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VYGR. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $548.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

