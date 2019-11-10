Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.55 ($62.27).

ETR:VNA opened at €46.28 ($53.81) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 12-month high of €48.95 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.28.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

