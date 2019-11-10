Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $55,626.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01490276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00122707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,498,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,792 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

