Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10 to $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Shares of VSTO opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.