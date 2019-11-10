VisionX (VNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,449.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. VisionX has a market cap of $301,782.00 and $18,449.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00227460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01509409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031626 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00123558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

