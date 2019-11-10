Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) Trading Up 0.3%

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67, approximately 225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.93% of Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

