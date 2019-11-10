VirTra Systems (VTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect VirTra Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. On average, analysts expect VirTra Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTSI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.94. VirTra Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VirTra Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

