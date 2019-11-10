Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.60 ($1.84) and last traded at A$2.61 ($1.85), 7,512,948 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.65 ($1.88).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

In other news, insider Janette Kendall purchased 11,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,770.44 ($21,113.79). Also, insider Grant Kelley 163,575 shares of Vicinity Centres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

