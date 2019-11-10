VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.71

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 60489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.64.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

