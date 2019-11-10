VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.37) Per Share

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.15). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

