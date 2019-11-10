Vermillion (VRML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a negative net margin of 370.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:VRML opened at $0.62 on Friday. Vermillion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

