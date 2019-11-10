Verge 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Gate.io and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $60.67 million and $1.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00707146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,043,225,249 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, TradeOgre, Huobi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

