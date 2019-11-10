Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Vereit by 61.1% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 633,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 108.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 313,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,708,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 109,221 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.5% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 116,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 19.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 10,015,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,099. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.