Varex Imaging (VREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $32.43 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

