VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 486,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

