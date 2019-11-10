Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

VVV stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.19. 1,020,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,351. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

