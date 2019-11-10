ValuEngine Upgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 48.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,275,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

