ValuEngine Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in DHT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DHT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DHT by 792.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

