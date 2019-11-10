ValuEngine Downgrades Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 91,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,251. The company has a market cap of $855.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,076,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

