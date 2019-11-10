VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,212. VALEO/S has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

