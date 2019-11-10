USDK Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00010871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $14.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00226495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01495059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00122551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

