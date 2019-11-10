Usca Ria LLC Makes New $25,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,090 shares of company stock worth $453,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,572. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.4991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

