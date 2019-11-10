US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for US Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get US Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

US Foods stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12,392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,172 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.