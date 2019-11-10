US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 116.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.11 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

