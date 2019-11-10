US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 18.7% Following Weak Earnings

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares traded down 18.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $43.86, 1,316,148 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 257,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.
The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.
USCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 63,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in US Concrete by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
