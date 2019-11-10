US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 18.7% Following Weak Earnings

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares traded down 18.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $43.86, 1,316,148 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 257,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Get US Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 63,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in US Concrete by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.