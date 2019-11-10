Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

