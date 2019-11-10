Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 505,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.