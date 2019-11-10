Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 14.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 14.7% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Upwork traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.86, 5,345,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 559% from the average session volume of 811,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPWK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $721,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,922. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

