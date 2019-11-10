Upfiring One Day Volume Hits $3,196.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $610,865.00 and approximately $3,196.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, RightBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00227875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.01522864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00123348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit, COSS, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

