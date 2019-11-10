Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Display worth $718,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $11,929,812. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

