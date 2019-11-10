United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 860 ($11.24).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 855.50 ($11.18).

Shares of UU traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 829.40 ($10.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,860,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 807.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 895.60 ($11.70).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £56,794 ($74,211.42). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total value of £315,700 ($412,517.97).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

