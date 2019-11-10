United States Steel Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
X stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.