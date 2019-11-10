United States Steel Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

X stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

