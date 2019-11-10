United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Loews (NASDAQ:L) Head to Head Review

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get United Insurance alerts:

This table compares United Insurance and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -4.12% -5.55% -1.21% Loews 3.83% 4.45% 1.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Insurance and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loews 0 3 1 0 2.25

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Loews has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than United Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. United Insurance pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $723.94 million 0.79 $290,000.00 $0.38 35.03 Loews $14.07 billion 1.08 $636.00 million $2.84 17.96

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. Loews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loews beats United Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.