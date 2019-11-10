Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,140,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. 2,271,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

