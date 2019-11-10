Unigestion Holding SA Has $566,000 Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bunge by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. 520,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,677. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

