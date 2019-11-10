UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. Research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495 in the last three months. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 71.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 456,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.