UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of UGI worth $67,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in UGI by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 221,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UGI by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in UGI by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI opened at $46.54 on Friday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

