UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,785.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,759.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.01. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
