UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,785.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,759.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.01. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.