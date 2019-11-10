Tyman’s (TYMN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYMN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.50 ($3.01). 48,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a market cap of $442.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.85. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.50 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Jo Hallas bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.