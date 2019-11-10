Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 475,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,081,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

