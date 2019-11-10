Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 475,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.
