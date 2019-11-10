Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tucows from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 44,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,001. Tucows has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $596.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after buying an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.