TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 960,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,635. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

