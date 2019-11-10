TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The firm has a market cap of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.30. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

