Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.95 EPS.

TGI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.