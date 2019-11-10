Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.