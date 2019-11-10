Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
GTS stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.86.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
