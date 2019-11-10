Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

TRN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.05. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 65.8% during the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 126,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 532,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

