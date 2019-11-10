Trias (TRY) Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $126,574.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00226042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.01518345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00121921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.