Travis Cordell Kalanick Sells 20,264,846 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,647,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,990,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.