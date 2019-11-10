TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 6.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total transaction of $5,138,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,083 shares of company stock valued at $158,068,182. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $541.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.46 and a twelve month high of $555.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

