TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Shares of RNW opened at C$14.52 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$14.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 116.77%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

